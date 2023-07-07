Oakland, Calif. shooting suspect who allegedly killed flower delivery man arrested in Chicago

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a flower delivery man in Oakland, California, was arrested in Chicago Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wanted for allegedly killing a flower delivery man in Oakland, California has been arrested in Chicago.

Eric Locelvira is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Gaidos at the end of June.

Chris Folse was in the area and he says he heard "One really loud bang immediately followed by victim screaming 'help me!'"

Folse narrowly escaped being in the line of fire himself. He was out walking his dog around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he entered his apartment building, he heard a gunshot.

"It happened really quick. The altercation down the street. Apparently there was a disagreement between two people and it escalated really fast," he said.

Surveillance video shows Locelvira walking some dogs, then arguing with Gaidos right before the shooting.

Officials said the victim was delivering flowers and made a comment to a man passing by. The verbal exchange ended with the victim hurling the vase and the suspect firing a gun.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report