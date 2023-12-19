Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water

California is the second state to approve statewide regulations for the direct use of recycled wastewater.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California water agencies could soon turn wastewater into drinking water.

The California Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday approved new rules for turning water from toilets and other uses into drinking water.

State officials believe the rules will help the drought-prone state have a more reliable source of drinking water.

California is the second state to approve statewide regulations for the direct use of recycled wastewater. Colorado approved similar regulations last year.

The rules require water agencies to let customers know before they start doing this.

Water agencies in San Diego and Los Angeles already have plans to recycle wastewater.