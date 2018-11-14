WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 60 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.

Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.

Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirenorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Firecaliforniacal fire
WILDFIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Chicago Red Cross volunteer responding to California wildfires
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More wildfire
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Judge admonishes Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's defense attorney after opening statements
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Mom hands 3-month-old to stranger outside construction site
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in home, police say
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Show More
Guard who accidentally shot girl kept 'missing his target'
Woman found stabbed to death on West Side
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Homicide invesitgation underway in West Chicago
More News