Calumet City coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game in Rockford

Terrance Morris and Devorah Clark coach the Calumet City Thunderbolts.

Two Calumet City football coaches were arrested this weekend after pulling out a gun during a football game in Rockford.

Terrance Morris and Devorah Clark coach the Calumet City Thunderbolts who were in Rockford on Saturday to play against the Renegades.

A fight started after the game between Morris and Clark and the Rockford coaches and parents, WIFR-TV reports.

One parent hit a coach and that's when Morris pulled out a gun, police said.

No shots were fired.

Morris is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and mob action.

Clark is also facing charges, including resisting arrest and obstructing identification.

Neighbors said that incidents like this should not be happening at schools.

"Parents send their kids to school (unclear) to the safest school, but recently parents really have a lot to worry about when young kids go to school, so we really need a lot of prayer for people at school," said neighbor Larry Lyman.
