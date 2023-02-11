Advocates push for Calumet City cold case double murder to get new look

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a renewed push for Calumet City police and other law enforcement to take a look at a 41-year-old unsolved double murder case.

In March 1982, 22-year-old Toni Lynn Caposey and her 34-year-old boyfriend Jacob Bird were found shot to death in an upstairs bedroom in the family's south suburban home in the 1500-block of Lincoln Place after she failed to show up for work at her father's insurance agency.

Friday, community activist Andrew Holmes and "Case Files Chicago" producer Lisette Guillen asked the FBI, the Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff's Office to join the investigation.

"We know there's been a lot of case that have been cold cases that are solved with new technology and that's what we're asking for," Guillen said.

At the time of the initial investigation police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home, but the back door was unlocked. Also items from Caposey's jewelry collection were missing and never found.

Several persons of interest were questioned, including Caposey's ex-boyfriend, but no arrests were made and no charges were ever filed.

Calumet City police officials said their investigation is still active, and in a written statement said in part, "Calumet City Detectives continue to review the case and see if any new leads can be developed to solve this crime and bring closure to the family, friends and loved ones of Toni Caposey and Jacob Bird."

A $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest still stands.