Calumet City mall resumes normal operations after 2 injured in drive-by shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the gunman involved in a drive-by shooting that left two people wounded at a mall in south suburban Calumet City.River Oaks Center Mall resumed normal operations, with extra security and additional police patrols, Friday after the shooting sent panicked employers and shoppers running for cover Thursday night.Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot near the entrance of Macy's at the River Oaks Center Mall.Police said a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were seriously injured in the shooting. Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall.Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting."We still have an increased presence here. This particular incident is not tied to the mall in anyway," said Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.Workers and shoppers said they thought the shooter was inside the mall at first. An employee of Macy's said she heard the gunshots and there have been too many problems at this mall."I'm just worried, am I going to be able to keep a job, do I want to keep coming to this job. Is this going to keep happening, this is just sad," said Joy Watson, Macy's employee. "This is how I provide for my children, so to know that I can't come to work and feel safe is the scariest thing ever."Bishop Renaldo Kyles, who has a church near the mall, said he's calling on the mayor and police to use every resource to stop the violence in Calment City."We're concerned with the violence that's happening just not in Dolton but in Calumet City. Calumet City is blaming Dolton, Dolton is blaming Calumet City. They're both blaming Chicago but regardless we have an issue of violence in our community," Kyles said.Mall officials said they're cooperating with the Calumet Police Department's as they continue their investigation.ABC7 Chicago reached out to the mayor of Calumet City and the Calumet Police Department, but have not heard back.No one is in custody.