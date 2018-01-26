Calumet City man charged in 2015 Hammond murders, including girl, 16

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --A Calumet City man has been charged in two 2015 murders, including a 16-year-old girl, Thomas Kirsch, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, said Friday.
Ivan Reyes, 30, was charged with two counts of murder resulting from the use of and carrying of a firearm.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Ivan Reyes was involved in the shooting in Hammond on June 29, 2015 that left of Lauren Calvillo and Christopher White dead.
Calvillo was killed a few weeks after she celebrated her 16th birthday, neighbors said. When the shooting broke out, a group of school children were in the area and Calvillo helped get them out of the street.
"The murders of Lauren Calvillo and Christopher White were heinous acts of senseless gang violence," Kirsch said in a statement. "Due to a relentless investigation conducted with our law enforcement partners, I am pleased that we are able to bring charges in this case at this time. Our investigation is ongoing and will not end until all responsible for these terrible acts are brought to justice."
Kirsch said Reyes is a gang member and the shooting was a result of an ongoing gang conflict.