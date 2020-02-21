CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Calumet City are investigating a possible shooting Friday morning.
Officers have blocked off Sibley Boulevard between Madison and Clyde avenues for hours as police conduct an investigation.
The Calumet City police chief is expected to provide an update on the investigation Friday morning.
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
