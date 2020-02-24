Calumet Park carjacking leads to Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a carjacking in Calumet Park led to a chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway that ended in a crash and another carjacking Monday morning, police said.

An Illinois Emergency Traffic patrol minuteman was on his way home from Calumet Park when he was rear-ended. When he got out, he was carjacked at gunpoint and several people took off in his Nissan Altima.

Illinois State Police tracked down the Altima, which crashed at 35th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:30 a.m.

A suspect in the vehicle then got out and carjacked the driver of a black Honda Civic and fled south and is not in custody. Two other male suspects were taken into custody as police arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported in the carjackings and crash. Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet parkchicagoarmour squarechicago crimecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett to be arraigned on new charges in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow possible from winter storm this week
Teen stabbed in Near North Side
Mike Bloomberg's campaign office vandalized in Edgewater on North Side: police
Woman fatally shot in South Shore may have been targeted: CPD
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain expected
Show More
Man, 25, charged with possession of armor-piercing bullets had fake CPD gear: police
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Man charged in West Side barbershop shooting that wounded 5
Woman gets stuck in Jackson Park lagoon after trying to save dog
Plans to transform Woodlawn use Obama Center as catalyst
More TOP STORIES News