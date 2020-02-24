Calumet Park carjacking leads to Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a carjacking in Calumet Park led to a chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway that ended in a crash and another carjacking Monday morning, police said.An Illinois Emergency Traffic patrol minuteman was on his way home from Calumet Park when he was rear-ended. When he got out, he was carjacked at gunpoint and several people took off in his Nissan Altima.Illinois State Police tracked down the Altima, which crashed at 35th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:30 a.m.A suspect in the vehicle then got out and carjacked the driver of a black Honda Civic and fled south and is not in custody. Two other male suspects were taken into custody as police arrived on the scene.No injuries were reported in the carjackings and crash. Police are investigating.