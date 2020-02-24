Vehicle taken in Calumet Park carjacking last week recovered after Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody leading police on a chase in a car taken last week in Calumet Park. The chase ended in in a crash and another carjacking on the Dan Ryan early Monday morning, police said.Police said a silver Nissan was taken in a carjacking in Calumet Park last week. Illinois State Police tracked down the Nissan, which was spotted Monday morning in Englewood. The driver took off, leading police on a high speed chase.The Nissan spun out and crashed at 35th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:30 a.m., police said.A suspect in the vehicle then got out and carjacked the driver of a black Honda Civic and fled south and is not in custody. Two other male suspects were taken into custody as police arrived on the scene.A gun was recovered at the scene.The owner of the Nissan, a mother of three, said she was horrified to see her car on the news Monday morning. She asked not to be identified for her own safety.She said the suspects wore ski masks and gloves when they carjacked her in Calumet Park, rear-ending her."They tapped us so lightly, so when my fiance got out of the car to assess the damage, the guy got out of the car with a gun," she said. "Then the second person in the car got out with a gun that had a red light on it."The victim told ABC7 Eyewitness News her car was used for the last week in a string of violent crimes across Chicago."I'm grateful that these young fools actually have enough sense not to shoot, but there is no telling who they did shoot in my car," she said.Meanwhile at around 2 a.m., about a half hour before the crash, IDOT said one of their minutemen was carjacked for his personal vehicle near 35th and Wentworth by men in a Nissan Altima, which matches the description of the car police chased.He had just left work at the IDOT yard nearby when his car was bumped from behind. When he got out, he was held at gunpoint and his car was taken, possibly by the same men who later crashed in the Nissan, but police are still investigating.No injuries were reported in the carjackings and crash. Police are investigating.