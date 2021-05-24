water rescue

Man, teen rescued after car goes over Torrence Avenue Bridge, into Calumet River

By Alexis McAdams, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were rescued after their vehicle went over a bridge and into the Calumet River in South Deering Sunday.

According to witnesses, the driver was traveling northbound over the Torrence Avenue Bridge just before 7 p.m. when he went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up, police said.



The teen was rescued by a passing boat, while the Chicago Police Marine unit located the driver in the water.

The 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were transported to the hospital. The teen is said to be in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, and the man is in grave condition at U of C.

No further details have been released at this time.
