Bag explodes while being loaded on flight at Midway Airport after run over by luggage vehicle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bag exploded at Chicago Midway International Airport Monday afternoon, prompting an emergency response, according to police.

Chicago police said the bag exploded while being loaded onto a flight just after in was run over by a luggage vehicle just after noon. Officials said they bag did not combust or explode on its own.



TSA officials said the bag did emit a loud noise and smoke. They said they believe it may have been dragged by an aircraft tug.

The cause might have been a cellphone battery or charger, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.


Shortly after officials arrived, CPD tweeted that the area had been cleared and that there was no threat to public safety.



Officials said no one was injured in the explosion.

TSA released a statement regarding the incident that read, ""A bag that had gone through screening and was being transported by the airline on the tarmac to an outgoing flight did emit a loud noise and smoke. Initial findings are that it may have been dragged by an aircraft tug and involved a camera battery. The bag was cleared by the Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Squad. No one was injured. Please contact Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Squad for more details."

Airport operations have resumed as normal.
