Camp Bow Wow shares New Year's resolutions for pet owners

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you have a puppy or an adult dog, it's important to be a responsible pet owner.

Camp Bow Bow joined ABC7 with some New Year's resolutions to create happiness between you and your furry friend.

Tips From Camp Bow Wow:

Dog socialization: Bring your dog to dog daycare to socialize with other pets and to exercise. Dog daycare helps stimulate your dog both physically and mentally.

Tips for introducing a puppy into your home: Make sure any children move slowly toward the puppy with no sudden moves. Also teach your children to ask permission to pet the puppy.

About Camp Bow Wow:

Dogs bring so much joy to our lives, they deserve all the love and attention while you're away. Camp Bow Wow is the premier dog care facility in Elmhurst and Oak Park that provides day care and overnight boarding services you can rely on. Your dog will receive the exercise and socialization they need from running and romping around our climate-controlled play yards with fellow Campers Our dog-loving Camp Counselors provide lots of tender loving care and individual attention to all our Campers.

To learn more visit https://www.campbowwow.com/elmhurst/ or https://www.campbowwow.com/oak-park/
