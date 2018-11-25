CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County, California

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning. (AP)

PARADISE, Calif. --
Fire officials in California say the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.

At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp fire had been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain in the Paradise area.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for. The number of missing dropped in recent days as officials confirmed that more people were alive.

Crews continued sifting through ash and debris for human remains.

The fire began Nov. 8 in the parched Sierra Nevada foothills and quickly spread across 240 square miles (620 square kilometers), destroying most of Paradise in a day.

Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, are gone. It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.

The firefight got a boost last week from the first significant winter storm to hit California. It dropped an estimated 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain over the burn area over a three-day period without causing significant mudslides, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley of the National Weather Service.

In Southern California, more residents returned to areas evacuated in a destructive fire as crews repaired power, telephone and gas utilities.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they were in the last phase of repopulating Malibu and unincorporated areas of the county. At the height of the fire, 250,000 fled their homes.

Three people died, and 1,643 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firefirewildfirenorthern californiaevacuationdeadly firefatal firefire deathCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 85
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Camp Fire evacuees returning home finding unlivable conditions even if house was spared
CAMP FIRE
California's worst wildfires: How were they started?
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel, hundreds of flights canceled
3 sought for sexual assault, armed break-in at West Englewood home
Chicagoan, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos loses bid to stall prison sentence
Woman shot in Sauk Village ID'd
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
15 year old shot on sidewalk in Fernwood
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Driver hits Cook County Sheriff's deputy car on I-290
Show More
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9am Monday
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
More News