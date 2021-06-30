CDC reports significant drop in breast, cervical cancer screenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life-saving cancer screenings for women fell to an alarming rate during the pandemic.Many women have not gotten a routine breast or cervical cancer screening, over the past year.Radiologist Sharmishtha Jayachandran, otherwise known as Doctor Jay, from Northwestern's Delnor Hospital in Geneva, joined ABC7 to talk about the alarming numbers.According to the CDC, breast cancer screenings fell by 87% and cervical cancer screenings fell by 84%.