Health & Fitness

CDC reports significant drop in breast, cervical cancer screenings

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reports significant drop in breast, cervical cancer screenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Life-saving cancer screenings for women fell to an alarming rate during the pandemic.

Many women have not gotten a routine breast or cervical cancer screening, over the past year.

Radiologist Sharmishtha Jayachandran, otherwise known as Doctor Jay, from Northwestern's Delnor Hospital in Geneva, joined ABC7 to talk about the alarming numbers.

According to the CDC, breast cancer screenings fell by 87% and cervical cancer screenings fell by 84%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancercdccancer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Cosby's conviction overturned; He'll leave prison
Tourist captures moments before FL condo collapse
CPD officer charged with wire fraud, theft: court records
Jonathan Toews reveals he had chronic immune response syndrome
Elderly woman's body found in Gold Coast man's car in Morris: police
Illinois reports 259 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
Show More
FEMA amends COVID funeral assistance policy to speed up process
Morris evacuation into 2nd day, as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
4 more bodies found in FL condo rubble; at least 16 dead
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55
Actor Allison Mack sentenced in NXIVM sex slave case
More TOP STORIES News