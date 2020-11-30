Health & Fitness

Cancer survivor, 6, surprised with parade in Arlington Heights after finishing chemotherapy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A young suburban cancer survivor was surprised with a special celebration Sunday.

Dylan Schroeder, 6, has just finished 3-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment for his leukemia.

To mark the moment, his community in Arlington Heights threw a surprise parade in his honor.

Dozens of trucks, motorcycles, fire engines, and even construction vehicles cruised past the house in celebration.

His family was overwhelmed by all the support.

"It just fills your heart. It makes every single, every tear, every difficult day just really worth it. Just to be able to give him this at the end," said Dylan's mom, Joanna Schroeder.

Parade-goers also brought Dylan toys and gifts, which his dad says will be donated to patients at the clinic.
