localish

Meet Da Bunnoli: Part cinnamon bun, part cannoli

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Da Bunnoli: Part cinnamon bun, part cannoli

WILDWOOD, N.J. -- At Wildwood New Jersey's Barry's Buns, they're offering a new cinnamon bun-cannoli hybrid!

It's a cannoli but the roll is a cinnamon bun! Da Bunnoli!

Owner, Joel Singer, opened his third location of Barry's Buns in Wildwood during the pandemic.

He said Barry is his baking alter ego and he loves coming up with new creations, which is how Da Bunnoli was born.

It's a cinnamon roll that's rolled thin and then baked into the shape of a cannoli shell. It's then filled with a ricotta cannoli cream and topped with the signature cinnamon roll icing.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wildwoodwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Meet Da Bunnoli: Part cinnamon bun, part cannoli
N.J. worker spends 2.5 hours cleaning wrong house
LA's first roller disco in a garden
New 'Showstoppers!' exhibit features iconic theatrical costumes
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois school mask mandate
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
IL reports 2,364 COVID cases, 18 deaths
Woman pistol-whipped on Blue Line train in Bucktown
New mural meant to promote peace amid Chicago violence
Rihanna is now a self-made billionaire
Boy, 16, killed, 3 others injured in Bartlett crash
Show More
Hyde Park Summer Fest canceled due to COVID
R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial: lawyer
Teen girl killed in Hermosa hit-and-run: CPD
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
Uniqlo Magnificent Mile location to close: retailer
More TOP STORIES News