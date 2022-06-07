Community & Events

Chicago nativ,e Hall of Fame sailor writes new children's book

By Tony Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

Captain Bill Pinkney writes book to inspire young readers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Captain Bill Pinkney is a vessel captain, who is the author of two other books.

His newest book is called "Captain Bill Pinkney's Journey." It's a children's book. Pinkney said the book's purpose is to inspire readers from 8 to 12-years-old with stories, adventures, and sights of the voyage and the lessons

Captain Bill learned at sea. Click here for more information on the latest book.

Captain Bill will be honored as Hero of the Game at the Chicago White Sox Game on Wednesday, June 9. It will be Pinkney's 30th anniversary of his return to the U.S. after 22 months at sea. The White Sox honor a member of the military during a designated half-inning break at each home game. Captain Bill will be honored for his service to our country.

For more information on Wednesday's book signing, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobookssailing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
'These people are guilty': Lightfoot criticized for bail comments
Former Ald. Thompson asks for probation; feds want 2 years
Woman charged in I-90 shooting on NW Side: ISP
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M said he's not a student
Show More
Joliet woman charged with reckless homicide after West Loop crash
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
Emmit's Irish Pub in River West closing after 26 years
South suburban man shook infant daughter who later died, police say
Chicago Weather: Sunny but cool Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News