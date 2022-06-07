CHICAGO (WLS) -- Captain Bill Pinkney is a vessel captain, who is the author of two other books.
His newest book is called "Captain Bill Pinkney's Journey." It's a children's book. Pinkney said the book's purpose is to inspire readers from 8 to 12-years-old with stories, adventures, and sights of the voyage and the lessons
Captain Bill learned at sea. Click here for more information on the latest book.
Captain Bill will be honored as Hero of the Game at the Chicago White Sox Game on Wednesday, June 9. It will be Pinkney's 30th anniversary of his return to the U.S. after 22 months at sea. The White Sox honor a member of the military during a designated half-inning break at each home game. Captain Bill will be honored for his service to our country.
For more information on Wednesday's book signing, click here.
Chicago nativ,e Hall of Fame sailor writes new children's book
