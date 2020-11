In the kitchen with Mila Furman

Apple Crostata

Green Beans Gremolata

Creamy Mashed potatoes

Alessi Porcini and Burtternut Squash Risotto

INGREDIENTS1 cup butter (cold)2 cups all-purpose flour1/3 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon salt2 ounces ice water (may need more if dough does not come together)3 Granny Smith apples peeled and sliced1/2 cup sugar1/4 cup butter3/4 teaspoon cinnamontsp lemon zesttsp orange juice1/2 teaspoon nutmeg1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon waterheavy cream optionalINSTRUCTIONS1. Dough:2. With a knife, cut the butter into 1/4 cubes and keep cold.3. Mix flour, sugar and salt together in the food processor.4. Add the butter to the dry ingredients in the food processor.5. Pulse or mix briefly, until butter is in small pieces, the size of peas.6. Add the ice water and mix. Stop before it is a solid mass.7. NOTE: It is better to be a little crumbly.8. Press the dough together and form into one large ball. Wrap in plastic wrap.9. Refrigerate at least one hour.10.Filling1. In large sauté pan, melt butter until foaming and add sugar. Cook about 5 minutes over medium heat until light brown. Add the apples.2. Cook until apples are slightly soft, and add spices and zest - mixing well with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon.3. Add the cornstarch and mix well, cooking one minute.4. Remove filling and cool completely.Assembly1. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet.2. Cut the crostata dough into 4 equal balls.3. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin into about a 9 inch circle.4. Place the rolled out dough onto the baking sheets lined with parchment paper5. Using an ice cream scoop, fill with 4-1/2 OZ. apple filling.6. Fold the dough onto the filling creating a rustic looking flower.7. Place into refrigerator for 30 minutes.Baking1. Brush the crust of the crostatas with heavy cream.2. Sprinkle crust with crystallized sugar3. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven until brown and crisped (about 35-40 minutes).1 pound French green beans, trimmed2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)1 tablespoon grated lemon zest (2 lemons)3 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts (optional)2 tablespoons good olive oilKosher salt and freshly ground black pepperBring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and blanch them for 2 to 3 minutes, until tender but still crisp. Drain the beans in a colander and immediately put them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and preserve their bright green color.For the gremolata, toss the garlic, lemon zest, parsley, Parmesan, and pine nuts in a small bowl and set aside.When ready to serve, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Drain the beans and pat them dry. Add the beans to the pan and sauté, turning frequently, for 2 minutes, until coated with olive oil and heated through. Off the heat, add the gremolata and toss well. Sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and serve hot.Roasted garlic20 cloves of garlicEnough olive oil to cover garlicSat and pepperINSTRUCTIONS for roasted garlic1. Preheat oven to 350-degrees2. Take garlic cloves and put them in a deep oven proof container.3. Drizzle olive oil into the bottom of your pan. It can be a frying pan or an old pie pan. I chose to use my meatloaf pan. Add enough olive oil to cover garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper4. Cover pan with foil and place into the oven for 30-35 minutes or until a knife goes into the garlic smoothly.INGREDIENTS for mashed potatoes5 pounds red potatoes1 stick of butter1 cup of heavy creamsalt and pepper to seasonINSTRUCTIONS1. Boil potatoes until they are fork tender.2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the heavy cream on a low flame; keep warm.3. Strain the potatoes so that there is not water left.4. For the actual mashing process, I have found that using a food mill is by far the most effective way to get the creamiest mashed potatoes, with minimal effort. If you do not have a food mill then use a smasher or a mixer if you have it.5. Add half of the butter mixture to the potatoes. Combine and see the consistency. Add in more butter and cream if necessary. I like mine super creamy so I added it all in. Just add it in a bit at a time so the potatoes get a chance to absorb the liquids.6. Add in roasted garlic and about 3 tablespoons of the roasted garlic oil. THIS IS YOUR FLAVOR!7. Taste and season :)1 package of Alessi porcini risotto1 cup of butternut squash2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped1 cup grated Parmesan2 tablespoons lemon zestA pinch of finely grated nutmegOlive oil for roastingSalt and pepper to seasonPreheat oven to 425 degrees.Cook the risotto according to package instructions.Place butternut squash into an oven proof pan and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until tender and lightly brown, about 15-20 min.Once the risotto is done, turn the heat down to low, add in squash, Parmesan, nutmeg and zest.Combine all the ingredients and season to taste.Serve with extra zest and safe on top if desired.