Major car crash closes Bishop Ford Expressway; 7 taken to hospital, Chicago Fire says

Major crash closes Bishop Ford Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major car crash closed the Bishop Ford Expressway on the South Side of Chicago.

At least seven people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The traffic has been backed up on the southbound Bishop Ford, just north of 111th Street.

Traffic is at standstill as officials continue to load up vehicles involved in the crash. At least seven vehicles were scattered across the highway, including three that were in a ditch.

Southbound Bishop Ford continues to be open beyond 111th Street.

No additional information is available regarding injuries or how the incident occurred.
