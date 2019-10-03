Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.

Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.

A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.

The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Closing arguments underway in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
2 Chicago-area women among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
MSI to get new name after $125M donation by Ken Griffin
Potential Chicago teacher strike 2 weeks away if CPS, CTU can't reach deal
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
Police seek new leads 1 year after disappearance of Chicago postal worker
Cop among 3 hurt in Logan Square dog attack
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Doctor files lawsuit after sperm donation produces 17 kids
More TOP STORIES News