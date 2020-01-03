VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in Northern California

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- Dash cam video has been released showing a car going over a cliff in San Mateo County on Monday.

The vehicle appears to miss a turn and go over the edge at Gray Whale Cove.

Authorities have been searching for the car and whoever might have been inside.

Police have not found the driver or the vehicle, just tire tracks and some car parts. The car parts were found in the water but it's not clear if they came from this vehicle.
