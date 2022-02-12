1 killed after crash causes vehicle to catch fire on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- One person was dead after crashing into a median Saturday morning on the city's Far South Side.A man was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala south in in the Hegewisch neighborhood's 12200 block of Avenue O at about 2:20 a.m. when he crashed into a median, causing the car to catch on fire, Chicago police said.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released yet.Major Accidents Unit were investigating.Police did not provide further information about the incident.