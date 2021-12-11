fatal crash

Car crash: Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Archer Heights, police say

CHICAGO -- One person died and another was seriously injured Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the driver, a 32-year-old man, and a male, whose age was not immediately known, were traveling west in the 3600 block of West 47th Street when their car was sideswiped by a car that left the scene, Chicago police said. The driver lost control of the car and struck a pole, police said.

The driver suffered body trauma was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with unknown injuries, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
