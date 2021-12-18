CHICAGO -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in West Town on the West Side.
At about 2:05 a.m., a van with five occupants crashed into a viaduct median in the 2600 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | Wind causes semi truck to crash, fall off Dan Ryan Expressway
A woman, 41, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was also taken to Stroger, where he was in fair condition, police said.
Three other passengers in the van, two men and a woman, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago car crash kills 1, injures 4 in West Town
CAR CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News