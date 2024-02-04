WATCH LIVE

6 hospitalized in Wrigleyville car crash, Chicago fire officials say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, February 4, 2024 6:18PM
CHICAGO -- Six people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday in Wrigleyville on the North Side.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Addison Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

One person was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, two were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, two to Swedish Hospital and one to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

All six people were listed in fair to serious condition, according to fire officials.

One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

