fatal crash

4 people killed in Cicero after car collides with building, officials say

CICERO, Ill. -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.

Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released information on the fatalities.

Cicero police are investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscicerocar crashcar accidentfatal crashdeadly firecar fire
FATAL CRASH
Wisconsin Air National Guard unit grounds jets after crash
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
3rd person dies after Lawndale crash, shooting: CPD
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized by FDA
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 14,000
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Accuweather Alert Day: Rainy, snowy weather in Chicago area Saturday
2 girls killed in Ingleside house fire
Off-duty police officer involved in Albany Park shooting
Show More
Bellwood carjacking victim recalls running for her life
Chicago school holds surprise car parade to honor teachers
Mariano's hiring 500 people in Chicagoland area
Chicago Weather: Rainy Saturday, snow north
Netflix 'Cheer' star faces new sex crime charges
More TOP STORIES News