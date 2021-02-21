hit and run

Person killed in rollover crash on I-57 near 107th; good Samaritan struck by vehicle: state police

CHICAGO -- A person was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 57 on the South Side, and a good Samaritan who pulled over to help was injured in a hit-and-run, state police said.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash about 3:17 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street, Illinois State Police said.

A person involved in that crash was pronounced dead, state police said.

Investigators learned a person who stopped to assist after the crash was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, state police said.

They were hospitalized with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening, state police said.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed at 111th street as crews investigated and were reopened by 8:20 a.m., state police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkhit and runcar accidentfatal crashhighwayshit and run accident
HIT AND RUN
CPD releases new photo in hunt for Avondale hit-and-run driver
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
Police seek driver in Avondale hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Lake County, IN seeks $30K repayment for manhunt after Gary McDonald's escape
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat & kittens
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman, 2 children in Bronzeville
Show More
Center receives grant for work preserving Emmett Till legacy
Chicago community holds donation drive for Texas
Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace Mike Madigan
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News