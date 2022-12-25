Juvenile among 2 killed in Chicago crash on I-94 ramp, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a crash early Christmas morning on the city's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday at about 1:13 a.m. at the Interstate 94 northbound ramp from 71st Street, police said.

Troopers responded to the scene in Greater Grand Crossing, where they found an adult driver and two juveniles inside a crashed vehicle, police said. They were transported to a local hospital, where the driver and one passenger were later pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately provide information about the second juvenile's condition.