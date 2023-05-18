Memorial grows for 4 Buffalo Grove High School students killed in Wheeling crash

Buffalo Grove High School students plan to gather at a memorial in Wheeling after four of their classmates were killed in a crash Tuesday night.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A growing memorial is paying tribute to four Buffalo Grove High Schools students killed in a crash in Wheeling Tuesday night.

Some students plan to gather here at the crash scene Thursday morning to honor their friends.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night on Dundee Road near Schoenbeck.

The four teenagers were in one vehicle, when authorities said the driver went through a red light, hit two other vehicles and a power pole.

The four students have been identified as 18-year-old Richard De-Ita, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran and 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling and 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas, of Arlington Heights.

A fifth Buffalo Grove High School student in the same vehicle, was critically-injured and is in the ICU. Two other people in the crash were hospitalized.

"I told them it was a mistake," said Claudia Gallardo, mother of Jesus Rodriguez, in Spanish. "My son wouldn't leave me without saying goodbye. But it was him."

Speaking from their Wheeling home, the family said the teens were heading home from an evening out. Rodriguez's sister Angie was in the car behind them. She said they had visited her at work.

"The transmission exploded and I got out. I got out of my car and ran, and started yelling his name. I couldn't get a response, it was dark," Angie said. "I went to the wrong car. I tried looking for him. I saw the car was completely destroyed. I saw his friends in the back of the car."

Relatives said Barcenas was a junior honor student with a 3.9 GPA. He played soccer for Buffalo Grove and was earning money for college to study engineering.

"He had a part time job at Portillo's, and he was already saving up for his college. We were talking about it and planning for college and where he wanted to go. He wanted to go into engineering," said his mother Brenda Lorenzo. "Why my son? Why him? He was such a responsible boy. I was waiting for him to come home."

Students flocked to the crash site to grieve and lay flowers.

"They're the best friends I've ever had. They're funny. We have the same humor. They're always there for you. They're what friends are supposed to be," said Jael Vieyra, friend.

A spokesperson for High School District 214 said in a statement, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we confirm that four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, and one student remains hospitalized, in what police are describing as a multi-car crash Tuesday night in Wheeling.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members. Names of the students have not been announced publicly out of respect for grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time.

"Buffalo Grove High School is closed today because of a fire last evening. We will, however, be making counselors available as soon as possible to help our school community deal with this tragic loss and will inform students, staff and families directly regarding this."

The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit along with Wheeling Police Crash investigators are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.