Car crash injures 4 people including child in Austin on West Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people including a child were injured in a crash Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side, police said.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, authorities responded to Washington Boulevard and Lamon Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident.
Two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
The child was taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
Fire officials said a third individual was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
Police have not provided any further information on the crash.
