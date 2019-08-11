Car crash injures 4 people including child in Austin on West Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people including a child were injured in a crash Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side, police said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, authorities responded to Washington Boulevard and Lamon Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident.

Two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

The child was taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Fire officials said a third individual was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Police have not provided any further information on the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustincar accidentchild injuredchicago fire departmentchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands celebrate Chicago talents at Bud Billiken Parade
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery, officials say
Chicago AccuWeather: Some clouds, isolated storms Sunday
Six hospitalized in Illinois with vaping-related breathing problems
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
Show More
Lake County K-9 locates man missing in woods
2 women hurt in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side
Land Bank to give away free Chicago home rehabbed by HGTV's Downing Brothers
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Do Eat Korean Barbecue's refreshing noodle dishes are perfect for summer
More TOP STORIES News