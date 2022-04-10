crash

Chicago car crash: 4 women injured in 3-way River North accident, police say

CHICAGO -- Four women were injured Sunday morning in a three-way traffic crash on the Near North Side.

A man driving a gray Ford Explorer was going north on Orleans Street about 2:30 a.m. when it struck a Honda sedan going west, causing the sedan to collide with another car stopped at a red light, Chicago police said.

Two women in the sedan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with body injuries, police said. They were both listed in fair condition, officials said.

The woman stopped at the red light suffered minor injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the Explorer also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern, where she was in good condition, authorities said. The driver of the Explorer declined medical treatment.

The women's ages weren't immediately known.

No further injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
