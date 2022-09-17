Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

The older woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

