Teen boy, 15, dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash on I-290

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday morning after he was thrown from a vehicle in a crash on Interstate 290 near Austin on the West Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.About 12:40 a.m. a 2002 white Chevrolet was driving west on I-290 near Austin Boulevard, when the driver, a 17-year-old boy, lost control of the vehicle, state police said. The vehicle overturned and the passenger, a 15-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle.The boy was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 17-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The right two lanes of I-290 were closed about 1:05 a.m. for an investigation, but reopened about 6 a.m., police said.The investigation is ongoing.