Teen among 4 hospitalized after Loop crash, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:06AM
CHICAGO -- Four people, including a teenager, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop.

About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said.

The woman and two passengers - a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman - were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were all listed in fair condition, police said.

A passenger in the BWM, a man whose age wasn't immediately available, was taken to the same hospital and was also listed in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was issued several citations, police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

