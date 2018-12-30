Car crashes, catches on fire after driver shot in Austin

A driver crashed into a tree after they were shot in the head by an unknown person Saturday.

CHICAGO --
A 50-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the head while driving Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:51 p.m., the man was driving in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne when an unknown shooter fired a bullet into his head, according to Chicago police. He crashed into a tree and the car went up in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and the 50-year-old was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said. He was in critical condition early Sunday.

No one was in custody.
