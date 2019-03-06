Car crashes into Bolingbrook home, driver charged with DUI

Bolingbrook police said a driver has been charged with a DUI after crashing their car into a home Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the 1300-block of Waterside Drive after the car struck the northwest corner of the building and came to rest in the living room of a residence. Residents were home at the time but no injured.

Police said the driver told them she had been distracted by her cell phone and veered off the road as she was driving northbound on Waterside. Police said officers observed an open container of alcohol in plain view in the car.

The driver, 51-year-old Tammy Carlson, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was charged with a DUI and other traffic violations and released on bond.

Bolingbrook Building Department officials are working to make sure the structure is safe, due to the extensive damage to the home.

An investigation is ongoing.
