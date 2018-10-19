Car crashes into building on Michigan Avenue

A car crashed into a building on Michigan Avenue Friday afternoon.The car crashed into a pillar at a building at 401 North Michigan Avenue, just next to the Apple Store, at about 4 p.m.Witnesses said the car was driving southbound on Michigan Avenue and suddenly jumped the curb near Tribune Tower, struck a black sedan and then careened across a plaza until it struck the pillar.Most witnesses said they heard a very large bang and didn't see the entire incident.Witnesses said a man rushed out of a nearby building and pulled the driver, also a man, out of the car."I just heard a bang and I sprinted and went and grabbed the guy," said Jonathan Ballew.Ballew said he had been a U.S. Marine for five years, but didn't have prior medical training."I didn't know exactly what to do," Ballew said. "I just pulled the guy out, that's it. I just kept his head straight, told him everything's going to be ok.""I saw the car jump over the curb but I didn't think anything of it because I thought he was just trying to get over the curb, but then I heard the loud bang," said Dominick Steen, witness.Witnesses said it appeared the other occupants of the vehicle were the man's mother and two young children, none of whom appeared to be hurt.The driver of the black sedan was also taken away in an ambulance, but witnesses said she appeared to be alright as well.The driver was taken to a hospital, witnesses said.The SUV was towed shortly before 5 p.m.Chicago fire officials said a child was injured and take to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment in unknown condition. It was not clear, and fire officials did not say, if the child was in the car or in the plaza. Witnesses said no pedestrians were struck.Fire officials did not have information on the driver of the car.