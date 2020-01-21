Car crashes into clothing store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a clothing store on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 4:12 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. No one was injured.

The car was towed away by 5:30 a.m. and the street was open to traffic. Heavy damage was done to the car and debris and glass was scattered outside the store.
