CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a clothing store on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at 4:12 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. No one was injured.
The car was towed away by 5:30 a.m. and the street was open to traffic. Heavy damage was done to the car and debris and glass was scattered outside the store.
Car crashes into clothing store on Northwest Side
