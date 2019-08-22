Car crashes into Dolton home while fleeing gunfire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5485887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Dolton woman is fighting for her life after being caught in crossfire in south suburban Dolton Wednesday night.

DOLTON, Ill. -- A car crashed into a home after gunshots were fired Thursday in south suburban Dolton.Someone ran toward the car and started shooting at the occupants around 10 a.m. near Lincoln and Cottage Grove avenues in Dolton, according to Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.No one was hit by gunfire, but the driver lost control while speeding away, Holmes said. The car hit a nearby house and flipped over.Officers took one person to the Dolton Police Department for questioning. Detectives are speaking with possible witnesses to determine what may have led to the shooting, Holmes said.Dolton police did not respond to a request for details about the shooting and crash.It's the third shooting in Dolton this week.Wednesday night, a woman was shot in the head while driving with her children in the car after gunfire erupted between two groups. The incident promoted police to execute a raid on a home in the south suburban neighborhood Thursday morning. The woman remains in critical condition.A police officer was also injured while responding to an armed robbery Monday. Officials said two 19-year-old men entered a used car dealership in the 500 block of East Sibley Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Monday and robbed the manager of his wallet and gun.The responding Dolton police officer traded gunfire with the suspects across Sibley Boulevard, dislocating his shoulder as he dove for cover.The officer shot one of the suspects in the thigh. That suspect was taken to University of Chicago hospital in serious condition.The second suspect could be seen running away from the scene in surveillance video, sparking a multi-agency manhunt. The second suspect remains on the run.Police have not said there is any connection between the three shootings.