Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a laundromat in north suburban Evanston Tuesday morning.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police said a white vehicle was struck by a black vehicle, causing the white vehicle to crash into the laundromat at about 6:47 a.m.Howard Street and Elmwood Avenue. The white car swerved and crashed through the front of the laundromat. The black vehicle fled the scene.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as bricks and debris were scatted on top of the car and in front of the building. The Evanston Fire Department said no one was injured and structural engineers were on the scene.
Evanston police said it is the second time a a car has crashed into the building in 12 days. On Nov. 30, police said a vehicle crashed into the same laundromat.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
