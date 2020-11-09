car crash

Car crash into Skokie home, no injuries reported

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a home in north suburban Skokie late Sunday night.

The crash caused major structural damage to the home in the 8600-block of Gross Point Road, police said.


The owner of the house said the crash caused the walls and ceilings to start shaking.

The homeowner said his family was not injured.

The family said they heard a "bang" and ran to see a car in the middle of their home and a lot of damage.

The driver of the car was also not injured, police said.


The driver was taken into custody at the scene, a source told ABC7 that alcohol was found in the car, but that has not yet been confirmed by police.

This is a breaking news storythatwillbe updated when more information is released.

