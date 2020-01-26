Police investigate after car crashes into day care on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver who crashed a car into a daycare on the South Side Friday night.
Police said the unoccupied vehicle was found partially inside the business in the 7900 block of South Ashland in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
No injuries were reported, but the building was damaged.
Chicago police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.
No one is in custody at this time.
