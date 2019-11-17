Bicyclist fatally struck by car on South Side: police

CHICAGO -- A bicyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday morning on the South Side.The 40-year-old was riding a bike westbound on 67th Street about 1 a.m. when he was hit by a northbound Chevrolet Impala in the intersection with Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.The 42-year-old woman driving the Impala stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. She was not injured.Police said investigators believe the cyclist may have been in the middle of the street when he was hit.No charges or citations have been issued as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit investigates the crash.