Car fire "angel;" man searches for hero

DAVENPORT, IA -- One man says he's lucky to be alive after his truck caught fire on I-280 in Iowa.
Carlos Valdez said he pulled over after thinking his SUV was overheating, not knowing there was a fire underneath according to KWQC.
As he sat inside his vehicle talking to his friend, a passerby told him "get out, get out, it's on fire on the bottom."
Valdez said he was able to escape just before the fire got out of control.
"That guy was my angel," he said.
During all the chaos Valdez said he didn't get a chance to thank the stranger before he left the scene.
"In the video you see that there's a lot of cars driving but the only guy that stopped was that guy, so he was my angel," Valdez said.
It's not clear how the fire started.
CNN contributed to this story.
