Car fire "angel;" man searches for hero

DAVENPORT, IA -- One man says he's lucky to be alive after his truck caught fire on I-280 in Iowa.

Carlos Valdez said he pulled over after thinking his SUV was overheating, not knowing there was a fire underneath according to KWQC.

As he sat inside his vehicle talking to his friend, a passerby told him "get out, get out, it's on fire on the bottom."

Valdez said he was able to escape just before the fire got out of control.

"That guy was my angel," he said.

During all the chaos Valdez said he didn't get a chance to thank the stranger before he left the scene.

"In the video you see that there's a lot of cars driving but the only guy that stopped was that guy, so he was my angel," Valdez said.

It's not clear how the fire started.

CNN contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaherocar fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News