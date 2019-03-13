Car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks, driver dies; no service between O'Hare, Harlem

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No CTA Blue Line trains are operating between the O'Hare and Harlem (O'Hare branch) stops because of a car on the tracks, the transit agency said.All Blue Line trains are standing at Rosemont, CTA said in a tweet. Crews are working to restore service.The agency did not say how the car came to be on the tracks. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Illinois State Police said.Rosemont village officials said three people from the train were taken to local hospitals, but did not say what condition they were in. The service disruption was first reported around 8:45 p.m.Blue Line trains were only operating between Jefferson Park and Forest Park for a time. Around 9:20 p.m. the CTA extended service from Jefferson Park, but continued to encourage riders to seek alternate routes.Major delays on the Blue Line should be expected and the CTA is encouraging riders to seek alternate transit where available. Sever shuttle buses are in service between O'Hare and Harlem.The duration of the shutdown is unknown. Riders across the line should expect delays.