Car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks, driver dies; no service between O'Hare, Harlem

EMBED <>More Videos

A car flipped onto the CTA Blue Line tracks near Rosemont Tuesday night. Via CapturedNews.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No CTA Blue Line trains are operating between the O'Hare and Harlem (O'Hare branch) stops because of a car on the tracks, the transit agency said.

All Blue Line trains are standing at Rosemont, CTA said in a tweet. Crews are working to restore service.

The agency did not say how the car came to be on the tracks. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Illinois State Police said.

Rosemont village officials said three people from the train were taken to local hospitals, but did not say what condition they were in. The service disruption was first reported around 8:45 p.m.

Blue Line trains were only operating between Jefferson Park and Forest Park for a time. Around 9:20 p.m. the CTA extended service from Jefferson Park, but continued to encourage riders to seek alternate routes.

Major delays on the Blue Line should be expected and the CTA is encouraging riders to seek alternate transit where available. Sever shuttle buses are in service between O'Hare and Harlem.

The duration of the shutdown is unknown. Riders across the line should expect delays.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagooharejefferson parkrosemontpublic transportationcarcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford shooting
Man jumps shirtless into frozen lake to rescue stranded dogs
Travelers nervous after Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes in Ethiopia
2011 jailhouse tapes obtained by I-Team reveal Floyd Brown threatened to kill cops
1 shot at McDonald's on South Side, officials say
Show More
2 hurt, 1 seriously, in Gresham drive by shooting
Chicago mayoral candidates face off in debate
12-year-old wows Bulls crowd with Sinatra performance
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
10 robberies reported in Streeterville since March 1
More TOP STORIES News