Car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks, no service between O'Hare and Harlem

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No CTA Blue Line trains are operating between the O'Hare and Harlem (O'Hare branch) stops because of a car on the tracks, the transit agency said.All Blue Line trains are standing at Rosemont, CTA said in a tweet. Crews are working to restore service.Blue Line trains were only operating between Jefferson Park and Forest Park for a time. Around 9:20 p.m. the CTA extended service from Jefferson Park, but continued to encourage riders to seek alternate routes.The agency did not say how the car came to be on the tracks. The driver of the car was injured, but his condition is not known. Rosemont village officials said three people from the train were taken to local hospitals, but did not say what condition they were in. The service disruption was first reported around 8:45 p.m.Major delays on the Blue Line should be expected and the CTA is encouraging riders to seek alternate transit where available. The transit agency is working to provide a bus shuttle alternative but said it is taking time to "institute because we'll need to bring buses from other places."The duration of the shutdown is unknown.