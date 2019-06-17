Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot inside an upside down car in the middle of the street in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood Sunday night, and the man was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police responded to the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. and found the 25-year-old victim in the driver's seat of the flipped car with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the car appeared to have crashed into a few parked cars.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

A woman who lives in the area said she heard gunshots and went to her window where she saw the car starting to flip. She and another woman went to help the driver who was trapped in his seatbelt upside down.

"It was pretty scary...It's like somebody threw that car and it's really sad because he was in bad shape," said Latasha Mcgee. "He was still stuck in his seatbelt, so he was hanging."

Police said there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown. A source said the victim was also unknown to police.
