Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot inside an upside down car in the middle of the street in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday night, and the man was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.
Police responded to the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. and found the 25-year-old victim in the driver's seat of the flipped car with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the car appeared to have crashed into a few parked cars.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
A woman who lives in the area said she heard gunshots and went to her window where she saw the car starting to flip. She and another woman went to help the driver who was trapped in his seatbelt upside down.
"It was pretty scary...It's like somebody threw that car and it's really sad because he was in bad shape," said Latasha McGee. "He was still stuck in his seatbelt, so he was hanging."
Residents rushed to help the man shot and trapped in his car that flipped onto it's roof.
"I heard two gunshots, and after hearing the shots i jumped up and looked out the window.," McGee said. "As I looked I saw this car literally flipping down my block. It hit all those cars then landed right at my car.
Police said there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown. A source said the victim was also unknown to police.
The pocket near 79th Street and Luella Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood usually quiet according to longtime residents.
"There's a lot of people that have been in the neighborhood for a long time," said South Shore resident Donald Ragsdale. "A lot of people like me that grew up in this neighborhood that know the neighborhood and they're concerned about their neighborhood."
The murder is part of a violent weekend in Chicago, which saw a total of 28 people shot, six fatally.
One of the deadly shootings happened in the Lakeview neighborhood on Broadway near Surf Street. At around 2:30 a.m., a 30 year old man was shot as he was driving after a verbal altercation in a nearby parking lot.
The violence is scaring many across the city.
"I could be walking down the street and get shot," said Horace Harrington. "I think about that walking down the street now."
