Car hits at least 5 people, crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car struck at least five people and crashed into a restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday, fire officials said.

Several people were waiting for a bus near the intersection of Fullerton and Cicero in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood when they were struck by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The car also struck a restaurant near the intersection, department officials said.

Five people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including an 80-year-old woman who was transported in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmont cragincar crashrestaurantcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 13 people shot in Midland-Odessa, TX: DPS
40 illegal guns seized, 12 arrested on illegal gun charges
Hurricane Dorian track shifts, may impact Carolinas: LIVE RADAR
Man killed in Lombard hit-and-run
ComEd crews head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian landfall
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Chicago-area lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving
Show More
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Do you hear that sizzle? It's International Bacon Day!
Remembering Princess Diana 22 years after her death
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and still cool Saturday
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News