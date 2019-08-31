Car hits at least 5 people, crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car struck at least five people and crashed into a restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday, fire officials said.
Several people were waiting for a bus near the intersection of Fullerton and Cicero in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood when they were struck by a vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The car also struck a restaurant near the intersection, department officials said.
Five people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including an 80-year-old woman who was transported in critical condition.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
